The Week @ Berkeley

For our Bay Area readers, the fourth year of my sentence as an inmate at UC Berkeley has started as of last week, and I’m teaching an undergraduate course on conservative perspectives on public policy issues that meets at 8:30 am on Tuesdays and Thursdays. I have plenty of empty seats in the classroom (room 250 at the Goldman School of Public Policy on Hearst Street on the north side of campus), if anyone would like to drop in from time to time. Closest public parking is on Gayley Road next to the football stadium just a short walk away.

But this week have we got a deal for you! On Wednesday, I’ll be hosting Heather Mac Donald at the Law School at 4 pm in the Warren Room, speaking about her latest book, The Diversity Delusion: How Race and Gender Pandering Corrupt the University and Undermine Our Culture. It’s going to be epic! Come if you can. The Gayley Road public parking facility is also the best place to park for the Law School, which is in the southeast corner of the campus.

More speakers to come this fall and spring, including Amy Wax and others. Stay tuned for details.