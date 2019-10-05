Trump’s Secretary of Sh*t

During Bill Clinton’s presidency, Vernon Jordan was known, informally, as the Secretary of Sh*t. Stated more kindly, it was his assignment to put out or minimize the fires that Clinton’s lack of discipline and integrity generated.

I yearned for a president who didn’t require such a “Secretary.”

Clinton’s two immediate successors, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, were both disciplined. Each set, or at least experienced, some fires, but neither really needed a Secretary of Sh*t.

President Trump’s presidency was on fire from the moment it began, although it was his enemies, not Trump, who started the blaze. Eventually, he brought in Rudy Giuliani as his Secretary of Sh*t.

Giuliani is the antithesis of Vernon Jordan — a bomb thrower, not a quiet, behind the scene fixer. However, as far as I can tell, the former New York mayor was effective in helping Trump through the Mueller investigation and related challenges.

Now, though, it seems that Giuliani is creating sh*t, or at least collaborating with Trump in its creation. That’s the sense I get from early reports and documents regarding the Ukraine affair, a matter that will lead to Trump’s impeachment.

It’s a “full employment” approach to the Secretary of Sh*t portfolio, I’ll say that much for it. However, I prefer Vernon’s approach.