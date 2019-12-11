FEC to Ilhan Omar, cont’d

The Washington Free Beacon’s Joe Schoffstall has a good story on the Federal Election Commission’s letter to Ilhan Omar regarding her unitemized small-dollar third-quarter contributions exceeding $800,000. I posted a copy of the letter yesterday here.

I understand that the FEC letter to Omar’s campaign is routine and unaccusatory. I should have made that clear in my post. Schoffstall reports, however, that AOC’s campaign reported $1.1 million in unitemized small-dollar donations during the third quarter and received no such letter from the FEC. [Ed.: Wow!]

Schoffstall adds that Omar’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the FEC’s inquiry by press time. I submitted an inquiry to the email address designated on Omar’s campaign site myself yesterday. I also left a voicemail message with the campaign. The only response I received to either was this automated response to my email inquiry:

Thank you for contacting us! Re: FEC report Hello, Thank you for reaching out to Ilhan for Congress. If this is an official media request, please reach out to [email protected] For speaking requests, invitations and all things related to scheduling, please contact our scheduler at [email protected] If you are a constituent of Rep. Omar’s (and live in Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District) and have a question, please contact our offices at this page: https://omar.house.gov/contact. If this is a request specifically regarding Rep. Omar’s reelection campaign, please contact Connor McNutt at [email protected] Forward together, The Communications Team

Ilhan Omar for Congress

I submitted the same message as directed for “an official media request” to Omar’s House email address and received no response. This morning I submitted an inquiry to Connor McNutt by email. As always, I will post any response received verbatim.