As of this morning, I can’t find a story in the Minnesota media that follows up on the Daily Mail’s report that Rep. Ilhan Omar married her brother in 2009 for fraudulent purposes. It’s not breaking news. We — Preya Samsundar, David Steinberg, and I — have been telling the story over the past three and a half years. The underlying story is Omar’s reign of terror seeking to suppress the story. The reign of terror extended beyond the Somali community to scoop up David Steinberg in Omar enforcer Guhaad Hashi’s terroristic threats last month. I reported on those threats here.

My original Somali source was Abdi Nur. He now speaks in the Daily Mail story by Martin Gould.

Abdi has a widely followed Facebook page for his videos and comments. He posts under the name Xerta Shekh. Yesterday Abdi commented on the Daily Mail story as follows (translated by the Facebook software): “Somalis in Minnesota are very afraid of Ilhan Omar and her team and they can’t speak and they can’t tell the truth. All Somalis know that Ilhan her brother has taken a false marriage to the law but I don’t forget the truth. No one is afraid of Daily Mail and I told them everything. Telling is true…” The translation is rough, but you get the point.

Abdi adds: “I am going to declare under perjury of law that I have not received one single penny from anyone to discuss Ilhan Omar’s issues. Ilhan Omar is a pathological liar who has lied about many people in different elections. Ilhan has lied to the people of America, specifically the poor Somali people who trusted her to be their helper in Congress. She lied through her teeth to elderly people who stood in line for hours to vote for their dreams which they saw in her…[T]his country is ours and we Love America. It is our job to defend it and I will do everything to protect it from someone who despises our country. We are united in all faiths and colors to continue to live together…”

Abdi was responding to Omar’s panicked tweet (below) on the Daily Mail story. Abdi received no payment from the Daily Mail and has been telling me the same story for over three years at no charge. Preya Samsundar and David Steinberg have also confirmed the story via social media several times over. Omar is a world-class faker and fraud.

Paying people to generate fake new stories in order to delegitimize me and those I represent isn’t a good look. Desperation is a sad mobilizing tool. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 20, 2020

Abdi also posted a video on his Facebook page yesterday. I asked a Somali friend to tell me what he had to say. This was Abdi’s message to the world as conveyed by my friend:

He asked her to resign!!! A request from Somali people so we can move on! I can’t even tell you how much he defended the Jewish people of the 5th district . He talked about how evil and divisive she is, how she hurt the Jewish people after they trusted her. We didn’t elect her to harm people under the banner of the Somali community. All that afternoon he played the national anthem and declared his loyalty for America. Someday Abdi will get an award for what he did…Ilhan is sponsored by people we don’t know to hurt America and Israel and you and Abdi stopped this, Scott. I really hope they honor you both.

That’s the optimistic take, but let it be.

Andrea Widburg has the best take on the Daily Mail story here at American Thinker. Other accounts here at the New York Post, here at the Washington Examiner, here at the Hill, and here at Fox News provide a superficial glimpses of the story, yet they all beat the Star Tribune and its Minnesota colleagues. They remain in silent mode.