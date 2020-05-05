An Ilhan Omar update

Ilhan Omar has attracted a few DFL opponents to her endorsement for her continued endorsement as Fifth District representative. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon profiled one of them yesterday in “Democratic challenge materializes to Rep. Ilhan Omar.” I support Leila Shukri Adan in the DFL and wish endorsed GOP candidate Lacy Johnson the best in the election, but let’s get real. It’s a D+26 district, at least. I’m with Leila.

The profiled challenger is one Antone Melton-Meaux and certain DFL establishment types support him over Omar. One such named in the article is former United States Attorney Andrew Luger, who saved her bacon in more ways than one back in August 2016.

See if you can spot Condon’s — what the word? — oversight here:

Omar has seen her personal life under scrutiny. Last August, Mynett’s then-wife said the two were having an affair. Omar was also married at the time; she filed for divorce two months later. In March she announced her marriage to Mynett, also freshly divorced. Amid the allegations of infidelity in August, Omar, still married, gave an interview to WCCO-TV denying she was dating anyone else. “The issue here is her integrity and transparency,” said Melton-Meaux. In an interview Friday, Omar denied that she misled the public. “My answers were truthful,” she said. “As anyone who has gone through a divorce or had a difficult marriage knows, there are many complications with children and families.”

Students of ancient history may recall that the Star Tribune’s most read story of 2019 was “New documents revisit questions about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s marriage history.” With two reporters working the story over two weeks in June last year, the Star Tribune was unable to unearth a single fact supporting Omar’s version of her story about her 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi — you know, the gentleman whose name seems to bear a familial relationship to that of Omar’s father. Patrick Condon must have forgotten.