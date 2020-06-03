Wailing Walz takes on MPD

Looking for yesterday’s Minnesota Health Department press briefing at 2:00 yesterday afternoon, I found instead Governor Walz and his crew announcing the filing of a state civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department (video below). I have posted the video below.

Featured among the Walz crew yesterday was Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan — the self-advertised “light-skinned Native woman” who specializes in racial emoting. By her own account, she “grapple[s] daily with her role.” By my account, she has lost the struggle. And yet she grapples on.

Flanagan referred to “the murder of George Floyd.” We are in a sentence first, trial later mode. Flanagan formerly represented the inner-ring suburban district including St. Louis Park that is now represented by House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler in the state legislature (Winkler is the hit-and-run artist who libeled Bogdan Vechirko as a racist). Flanagan is a basket case who perfectly represents the millennial fruitcakes ascendant among Twin Cities Democrats.

Governor Walz brought in Justin Terrell to lend a hand in yesterday’s proceedings. Terrell is executive director of the advisory committee called the Council for Minnesotans of African American Heritage. Citing Michelle Alexander’s book The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness, Terrell provided the key to yesterday’s proceedings.

Alexander’s book is one of the worst I have ever read. I wrote about it at some length five years ago in part 4 of my Deep secrets of racial profiling series. If you’re trying to get a handle on the race-based assault on law enforcement, unfortunately, you must acquaint yourself with Alexander’s book.

Walz impersonates a normal Minnesotan, yet he is completely captive to the racial mania of the DFL’s millennial fruitcakes. He may even subscribe to it. Race is all: racial disparities explain all. For some reason, behavioral disparities by race (such as the disparities in family formation or offending and victimization rates) cannot be mentioned, acknowledged, or explored, let alone discussed. They are taboo. And when it comes to taboo — as Governor Walz like to say, we can do this, Minnesota!