Big Tech On Trial

CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google testified today before the Senate Commerce Committee on Big Tech censorship, and its naked support of the Democratic Party. The hearing lasted for nearly four hours. This exchange between Ted Cruz and the apparently homeless Jack Dorsey has been the most discussed moment in the hearing:

We may add further clips as they come to our attention. Basically, the Silicon Valley giants are sitting tight and counting on Joe Biden to win the election. If that happens, there will be no accounting. But if Trump wins, they could face serious trouble.