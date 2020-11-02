A shout out from Trump

In October 2019 I met briefly with President Trump before his incredible Target Center rally in downtown Minneapolis. He complimented me on my work exposing the many frauds of Minnesota Fifth District Rep. Ilhan Omar. “You’re doing a great job,” the president greeted me, “but where’s the U.S. Attorney on this?” Good question! President Trump took up the Omar question again and gave me — I think it was me — a blind but much appreciated shout out for my work yesterday at his rally in Michigan (video below).
