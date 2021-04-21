A Chauvin Postscript: Mob Rule

Last night Alan Dershowitz and I were on the Ingraham Angle on Fox News, talking about the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. In an 8 1/2 minute segment, we covered quite a bit of ground, and it seemed to be well received. So if you are interested, here it is:

I also gave an interview to the Daily Signal yesterday, while the jury was out. The interviewer, Virginia Allen, was good, and I think the conversation was interesting. The points I made were similar to what I wrote here, but probably elaborated on at more length. You can either listen to the interview or read the transcript here. Sebastian Gorka saw the transcript and liked it, and I was a guest on his radio show today. You can listen to that conversation here. It is part of today’s first hour.