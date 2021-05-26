Shootout at George Floyd Square

A year after George Floyd’s death the AP’s Philip Crowther reported live from Minneapolis’s George Floyd Square when a shootout befitting a war zone broke out. The AP reports in its “one year after” story (omitted from the AP’s Morning Wire email):

Associated Press video from 38th Street and Chicago Avenue — informally known as George Floyd Square — showed people running for cover as shots rang out. Police said a man, who they believe was injured in the shooting, went to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said he was in critical condition but was expected to survive. There were no immediate arrests. Philip Crowther, a reporter working for AP Global Media Services, which provides live video coverage, reported hearing as many as 30 gunshots about a block from the intersection. Crowther said a storefront window appeared to have been broken by gunshots. “Very quickly things got back to normal,” Crowther said. “People here who spend a significant amount of time, the organizers, were running around asking, ‘Does anyone need a medic?’”

The AP video (below) is dated May 25 and is posted with this caption: “++GRAPHIC LANGUAGE++ Bystanders at the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd died duck for cover as gunshots rang out nearby. No immediate injuries were reported. An Associated Press journalist reported hearing as many as 30 gunshots.”

Minneapolis’s Star Tribune appears to have no story of its own on this moment that perfectly symbolizes Minneapolis’s descent into savagery, stupidity, and silence over the past year. The Star Tribune offers the AP story here. USA Today has this update:

A caller reported a suspect’s vehicle left the area “at a high rate of speed,” police said in a statement. An individual with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was being treated at a local hospital, according to police. “This is an evolving incident,” police spokesperson John Elder said. “No further information is available at this time.”

George Floyd Square, not coincidentally, is an “autonomous zone.” Law enforcement is not on hand. George Floyd Square is in the hands of thugs and bullies.

The Minneapolis mayor and police chief promised that regular order would be restored once the verdict in the Chauvin case was handed down. From the Governor and Attorney General to the mayor and city council, it’s Democrats all the way down. George Floyd Square and environs have yet to be retaken.

This is a huge local story that tells you everything you need to know about the current state of Minneapolis. One reason for the current state of Minneapolis is the complicity of the local media led by the Star Tribune. Here is the Star Tribune home page this morning. Everything is beautiful (in its own way).

One turns to the Wall Street Journal for Heather Mac Donald’s preview of events at George Floyd Square in the truth blast “A Year After George Floyd’s Murder, It’s ‘Open Season’ in Minneapolis.”