Who’s whippin’ who

The left has found a scenario it thinks it can retail to defuse the invasion of the United States by Haitians and hundreds of thousands of others via our former southern border. They want us to believe that overwhelmed immigration enforcement authorities on horseback are whipping Haitians.

We went from “whip,” to “whip-like chord,” to “horse reins.” pic.twitter.com/KMNJ9S14YP — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) September 21, 2021

Kamala Harris emerged from seclusion to advertise the story. I think that means we can doubt its veracity. Cackling Kamala is a contemptible hack. However, the story may serve the purpose of drawing attention to the dissolution of our border.

Let me help you be more accurate. First photo appears to show Border Patrol using “whip-like cord” on migrant. Second photo of same event shows it’s just the horse reins slinging around and agent is not whipping migrant. pic.twitter.com/wfFB2Dgweg — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) September 21, 2021

Whip it! Whip it up is more like it. The Haitians, incidentally, are revolting. A group escaped from a bus removing them from Del Rio to San Antonio yesterday. The Washington Examiner has the story here.

Media Amplifies Fake CBP Whip Story, but Not the Troubling, New Hijacking Story https://t.co/7cvry4xDqN — RedState (@RedState) September 21, 2021

Authorities rounded them up. Where are they now? That is not clear to me.

Haitian migrants hijack bus, briefly escape en route to deportation flight: report https://t.co/yvdtYQYIcs pic.twitter.com/Ziq09npzFP — New York Post (@nypost) September 22, 2021

This is the lead story in the AP’s Morning Wire email today. It is linked in the tweet below. If the AP has pierced the fog, perhaps the truth can escape.