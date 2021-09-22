Posted on September 22, 2021 by Scott Johnson in Biden Administration, Illegal immigration, Kamala Harris, Media

Who’s whippin’ who

The left has found a scenario it thinks it can retail to defuse the invasion of the United States by Haitians and hundreds of thousands of others via our former southern border. They want us to believe that overwhelmed immigration enforcement authorities on horseback are whipping Haitians.

Kamala Harris emerged from seclusion to advertise the story. I think that means we can doubt its veracity. Cackling Kamala is a contemptible hack. However, the story may serve the purpose of drawing attention to the dissolution of our border.

Whip it! Whip it up is more like it. The Haitians, incidentally, are revolting. A group escaped from a bus removing them from Del Rio to San Antonio yesterday. The Washington Examiner has the story here.

Authorities rounded them up. Where are they now? That is not clear to me.

This is the lead story in the AP’s Morning Wire email today. It is linked in the tweet below. If the AP has pierced the fog, perhaps the truth can escape.

Responses