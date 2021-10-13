The case of Hunter Biden

The alliance of the Democratic Party with the mainstream media and Big Tech serves to suppress politically inconvenient news and promote fake news such as the Shamala space video. What is Hunter Biden good for? The story of Hunter Biden and his laptop can serve as a useful case study. His story certainly makes for his highest and best use (not that there is a lot of competition in that department).

Today the New York Post observes the one-year anniversary of its work on the Hunter Biden laptop. It is featured on the Post’s cover. In the package of related items are the story “They banned the Post, but Twitter didn’t take these tweets down” (don’t miss this one), the Michael Goodwin column “So, where’s The Post’s Pulitzer for Hunter Biden exposé?” and the editorial “One year later, The Post’s Hunter Biden reporting is vindicated — but still buried.”

The Biden family corruption is a continuing story. In its own way it makes for an amazing case study in malfeasance extending well beyond the Bidens.