Poll: Biden approval rating down to 38 percent

A poll conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University between Wednesday and Friday of last week found that Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 38 percent. 59 percent disapprove of Biden’s performance.

64 percent of respondents said they don’t want Biden to run for reelection. This included 28 percent of Democrats.

Respondents were also asked whether they want Donald Trump to run in 2024. 58 percent said they don’t, including 24 percent of Republicans.

Suffolk University’s pollsters surveyed 1,000 registered voters. The poll’s margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.

If Biden doesn’t run, his natural successor as party standard bearer normally would be his vice president. But Kamala Harris fared no better than Biden in the USA Today/Suffolk survey. Respondents disapprove of her performance by a split of 28-51.

Finally, asked whom they would vote for to represent them in the House if the election were held today, 46 percent said the Republican candidate, while only 38 percent said the Dem. This is perhaps the most encouraging result of all because the presidential election is three years away but the House is up for grabs next year.

USA Today notes that he poll was taken just before the House passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and before the release of an encouraging jobs report. I doubt that passage of the infrastructure bill will help Biden much.

A sustained improved jobs picture would, assuming it’s not accompanied by serious inflation. But right now, that seems like a rather large assumption.

