The “Nuclear Option” for Kamala?

I suggested last week that negative stories about Kamala Harris that ran on CNN and over at Politico were surely planted by the Biden political staff at the White House, but I’m not sure whether the same can be said about today’s much more savage story in The Telegraph: “With Kamala Harris looking unelectable, the Democrats are considering the nuclear option.”

Unlike the Daily Mail, which sensationalizes news from the U.S. in tabloid style—though it must be said that it is often reporting stories the U.S. mainstream media avoids—The Telegraph is a staid broadsheet. Thus, some of the content of this story is all the more astounding for the panic it discerns within the Democratic Party. Some samples:

Democrats desperately scrambling to find a potential successor to Joe Biden in 2024 are whispering about a potential nuclear option that could see Kamala Harris, the current Vice President, nominated to the Supreme Court. . . The left-field Supreme Court theory would mean Mr Biden nominating Ms Harris, a former high-flying prosecutor, if a seat on the court became available over the next three years, which it may well. Mr Biden could then use Section 2 of the 25th Amendment to nominate a more popular vice president. That person would be the presumptive Democrat nominee should Mr Biden not run for re-election at the age of 82. If Mr Biden stepped down before Nov 2024, the new vice president, under Section 1 of the 25th Amendment, would assume the presidency, and be able to run as an incumbent. . .

Sounds more like a nuclear option for the Supreme Court to me, as Harris’s lightweight intellect would be embarrassing on the Court.

Meanwhile, the real panic among Democrats ought to be the collapse of the Biden presidency. Here are the charts The Telegraph ran with the story: