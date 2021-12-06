“I Think We Have to Move On”

One of the chief scandals of the 2020 election was the manner in which a group of left-wing former intelligence officials, liberal newspapers and television networks, and social media giants conspired to squash information about Joe Biden’s political corruption–information that, later polls suggested, could have cost him the election if voters had been permitted to learn the facts. The true story has now been told in Miranda Devine’s Laptop From Hell, about the treasure trove of documents, photos and videos that conclusively demonstrate not just Hunter Biden’s depravity, but, far more important, Joe Biden’s efforts to extract bribes from the Communist Chinese. As I have said many times, no one has ever bribed Hunter Biden, a pitiful, drug-addled loser who probably would not be employable were his father not an important government official.

During the 2020 campaign, Jen Psaki tried to sell the ridiculous claim that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation,” while Hunter himself never denied the authenticity of the laptop or the materials it contained. It helps when you control a once free and diverse press.

Earlier today, Peter Doucy–I assume it was Doucy because he is the only actual reporter who attends Psaki’s White House briefings–asked her whether she stands by her claim that Hunter’s laptop was somehow, God knows how, “Russian disinformation.” Psaki is sticking to her story, however absurd it may be:

The fact that Hunter Biden is not a federal employee is laughably irrelevant. No one–certainly not the Red Chinese!–is stupid enough to bribe a government official by writing checks payable to him. You write checks to family-controlled entities, likely through a shell company or two, or to family members, like Hunter. Here, as always, Hunter was the bag man.

I don’t think Jen Psaki is too stupid to understand this, although, to be fair, she might be. More likely, though, she realizes the political implications of the President’s seeking millions of dollars from China’s energy conglomerate in exchange for his political influence, especially when President Biden and his party are pursuing “green” initiatives that would turn control of our economy over to the Chinese Communist Party. No wonder “we have to move on”! Whether voters see it that way remains to be seen.