For Biden, the only good pipeline is a Putin pipeline

Joe Biden has withdrawn U.S. support for a pipeline project designed to deliver Israeli natural gas to Europe. Biden thereby reverses a decision made by the Trump administration.

The Biden administration tried to justify the reversal of U.S. policy on the basis of its interest in “renewable energy.” But the obvious effect of the decision is to strengthen the stranglehold Russia has on Europe’s energy supply.

In this regard, it’s worth noting, as we often have, that Biden supports the Nord Stream 2 pipeline system that stretches from the Baltic Sea to Germany. David Harsanyi reminds us that Biden waived sanctions on companies behind the project, including one run by Putin ally and former Stasi agent Matthias Warnig. No focus on renewable energy when it comes to defying Putin’s interests.

This decision, too, reversed Trump administration policy. Yet, Democrats, their media allies, and various dupes insisted that Trump was a tool of Russia. If any recent president fits that description, it’s Joe Biden, who yesterday essentially invited a Russian incursion into Ukraine. The runner-up administration is Barack Obama’s, which nixed a missile defense system to protect Eastern Europe from Russia and promised to be even more “flexible” after the 2012 election.

And let’s not forget about Senate Democrats. Last week, as Harsanyi points out, they resorted to the “racist” filibuster to sink a bill by Ted Cruz bill that would have sanctioned companies associated with the building of Nord Stream 2.

To be fair, Biden’s decision on the Israel-to-Europe pipeline doesn’t just help Putin. It also greatly benefits Turkey and its thuggish, anti-West president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He had been complaining that the pipeline bypasses Turkey.

Biden thus puts the interests of Putin and Erdoğan ahead of those of Israel and Greece, among other friendly nations.

Finally, let’s remember that Biden nixed our own Keystone Pipeline. As far as I can tell, his administration has never supported a pipeline project other than the one that will enormously benefit Vladimir Putin.