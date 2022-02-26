We are not a serious country (4)

Almost-president and former Obama administration Secretary of State John Kerry remains in the employ of the United States as a special envoy of the Biden administration. How special can you get?

MEMRI tweeted out the video below in which Kerry applies his perspective to Russia’s rape of Ukraine earlier this week. The New York Post devotes an editorial to Kerry’s deep thoughts and Daniel Turner piles on here. They administer justice to Kerry’s idiocy, but do not take up the strain of idiocy it represents among the elites embedded in our ruling institutions. That remains a continuing task with a high degree of difficulty.