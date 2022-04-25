Ask not for whom the Klain clangs

Chief Biden White House daycare minder Ron Klain tactfully observes — “just FYI” — that President Macron’s win over Marine LePen in France’s presidential election yesterday came with Macron’s bargain basement approval rating. He leaves us to make of it what we will.

Just fyi, President Biden’s bargain basement approval rating — 40 percent in the Morning Consult poll (of adults) to which Klain links, 33 percent in the Quinnipiac poll while he holds low ratings on his handling of the economy, inflation, crime, the border, and other issues of concern — has (Democ)rats fleeing Biden’s sinking ship. Klain wants the rats to get back on board.

Klain’s tweet is thoughtfully addressed to a general audience. Among interested observers, some will laugh, some will cry, some will wonder if Klain’s faculties can compensate for Biden’s mental deficit. Klain’s tweet appears to be geared to the prospect of the 2024 presidential election. However, I find it hard to believe that anyone in his right mind believes that Biden will be at the top of the Democratic ticket in 2024.