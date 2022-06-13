Move On? Please!

This morning Donald Trump emailed a “Statement” to his supporters about the Alabama Senate race. While nothing he said was surprising, I did find it clarifying:

Last year I endorsed Mo Brooks for the U.S. Senate because I thought he was a Fighter, especially when it came to the Rigged and Stolen Presidential Election of 2020. The evidence is irrefutable. Then, out of nowhere, and for seemingly no reason, Mo backtracked and made a big mistake by going Woke at our massive Cullman, Alabama Rally. Instead of denouncing the Voter Fraud in the Election, Mo lectured the crowd of 63,000 people saying, “Put that behind you, put that behind you,” meaning that, in effect, forget the Rigged Election and go on to the future.

In other words, the only thing Trump really cares about is re-fighting the 2020 election. If that isn’t your priority, you are “woke.” But Brooks is right. Voters want to look forward, not back.

The problem is, if you do that, it will happen again. Also, why do Republicans allow Democrats to get away with rigging and stealing elections?

Of course the Democrats will continue to try to steal elections, as they have been doing for decades. Whether they succeed in 2022 and 2024 depends not on Republicans endlessly replaying the 2020 election, but rather on practical election integrity measures that Republicans (not, notably, including Trump, as far as I have seen) have been working on implementing across the country.

Will we have perfectly secure elections in 2022? Absolutely not. Will the liberal press have its thumb on the scale, as it did in 2020? Of course. But that is nothing new. The overwhelming majority of votes cast in November, and in 2024, will be legal and valid. Prioritizing the relatively small number of illegal votes over making the strongest possible appeal to legal voters would be foolish. As Hugh Hewitt wrote some years ago, If it’s not close, they can’t cheat.

Mo was strongly booed by tens of thousands of Great Alabama Patriots for abandoning his constituents, and what they know to be true about the Election Fraud. He foolishly started listening to the wrong consultants and not to the people, and his 54-point lead evaporated overnight. Likewise, his words caused me to withdraw my Endorsement, and Mo has been wanting it back ever since—but I cannot give it to him! Katie Britt, on the other hand, is a fearless America First Warrior. The opposition says Katie is close to Mitch McConnell, but actually, she is not—in fact, she believes that McConnell put Mike Durant in the race to stop her, which is very possibly true.

“Very possibly true” is a wonderful Trumpism. I know little about Katie Britt, and not much about Mo Brooks, although I once interviewed him on the radio and was impressed by him.

What I do know is that Republicans need to nominate candidates who will appeal to voters across a broad range of issues on which we conservatives have the advantage–a range which very much includes election integrity. What we do not need is candidates who are obsessed with righting the alleged (and to some extent imaginary) wrongs that Donald Trump suffered in 2020. I don’t blame Trump for being unhappy, but his emotional state cannot dictate the future of the Republican Party.