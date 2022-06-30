Roberts rules

Can the left amp up the hysteria past 11 to 12 or 13? The Supreme Court ruled against the EPA this morning in a 6-3 decision written by Chief Justice Roberts. The case is West Virginia v. EPA. Politico offers this brief summary:

The Supreme Court dealt a major blow to President Joe Biden’s climate strategy, ruling that the Environmental Protection Agency has only limited authority to regulate carbon dioxide from power plants. The ruling means that Biden will face huge obstacles to addressing climate change through executive branch action — on top of Democrats’ failure to get a climate bill through Congress.

However, in another opinion written by Roberts with Justice Kavanaugh concurring, the Court ruled 5-4 that federal immigration law does not require the Biden administration to detain all asylum applicants pending rulings on their cases. The case is Biden v. Texas. The invasion will continue until morale improves. (I leave the analysis to Steve Hayward.)