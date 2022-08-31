The Thibault statement

I wrote about the departure of FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Field Office Timothy Thibault here yesterday. According to Miranda Devine’s New York Post column linked in that post, Thibault has been on leave since Senator Chuck Grassley raised inquiries concerning Thibault’s suppression of negative information about Hunter before the 2020 election.

After I wrote yesterday, Thibault released a statement (below via Twitter) stating that he resigned his position. Based on the word of two unnamed “U.S. officials,” Catherine Herridge reports that “Thibault had reached retirement age, and…all of those who retire hand over their badge and gun and are escorted out of the building.”

MEDIA STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF TIMOTHY R. THIBAULT

For Immediate Release⁰[Timothy R. Thibault has retained the pro bono services of Morrison & Foerster LLP.] The following statement may be used, in whole or part, + attributed to Mr. Thibault’s counsel at Morrison & Foerster LLP pic.twitter.com/xpWA6hxguJ — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) August 31, 2022

Senator Grassley had a statement of his own on Thibault’s resignation. I can’t find it on Senator Grassley’s site. Herridge includes it in her story:

“Mr. Thibault’s blatant partisanship undermined the work and reputation of the FBI. This type of bias in high-profile investigations casts a shadow over all of the bureau’s work that he was involved in, which ranged from opening an investigation into Trump based on liberal news articles to shutting down investigative activity into Hunter Biden that was based on verified information.”

Senator Grassley calls for further investigation , but at this point we know that substantially more is required.

UPDATE: See Eric Felten’s 2020 RCP column “Accused in Justice Dept.’s Upper Echelon, and Innocent Until Scot-Free.”