All the Best People Favor Racial Discrimination

Today the Supreme Court heard historic arguments on legal challenges to anti-Asian race discrimination by Harvard and the University of North Carolina. I will have more to say about that shortly, but first I want to note a missive that Harvard’s President, Lawrence Bacow, sent to the university’s alumni this morning via email. The communication (signed “Larry”) is also viewable here.

Bacow rehearses the tired excuses for race discrimination:

Whatever promise we hold as individuals—for ourselves and for our world—is not predicated on narrowly structured measures of academic distinction. … … Harvard is not alone in believing that we are more than our test scores….

Harvard apparently specializes in the straw-man style of argument. I am not aware that anyone has ever suggested that “we” are nothing more than our test scores, although one might add that in general, test scores are precisely what distinguish Harvard’s students from a random slice of the population. Opponents of Harvard’s position would simply say that skin color should not be part of the “more” that the university weighs when admitting students.

What I want to focus on is Bacow’s assurance that all the best people join the university in defending race discrimination:

The legal battle we have waged, which reaches its apex today, is as important to other colleges and universities, and to society, as it is to us. Educators and scholars, civil rights organizers, historians, and education advocates stand with us. Leaders in business and technology stand with us. Former military officers and the heads of the nation’s service academies stand with us.

That is all true. Race discrimination is popular in the best society–as long, of course, as the “right” people are being discriminated against. Big business, big tech, the wholly fraudulent “civil rights” movement, almost all properly credentialed intellectuals, and even top military brass stand with Harvard. They all favor race discrimination. They are all perfectly happy to throw overboard young people of exceptional talent and exceptional industry, as long as they are of the wrong race, in order to satisfy a political agenda.

This is one more reminder of the ongoing realignment of American politics. Much as slavery was popular with the in-crowd in all of its varieties in the years leading up to the Civil War, today’s elites will be happy if universities continue to discriminate on the basis of skin color, forever. Opposition comes not from the elites, but from the large majority of Americans whose common sense and moral compass lead them to believe that racial discrimination is wrong, and no amount of fancy footwork can make it right. Let’s hope the Supreme Court finally frees us from the lies that continue to perpetuate race discrimination, 154 years after the 14th Amendment was adopted.