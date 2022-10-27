FACT CHECK: Fetterman’s speech

In my comments on Tuesday evening’s Oz-Fetterman debate, I noted the disparity between Fetterman’s obvious cognitive disability and Dr. Clifford Chen’s doctor’s note released last week by the Fetterman campaign. It is embedded in the tweet below.

News: @JohnFetterman releases an updated medical report after a visit with his primary care doctor. Letter via his campaign 👇 pic.twitter.com/i75J7utrR0 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 19, 2022

Everyone saw Fetterman’s inability to articulate his thoughts. According to the doctor’s note, however, Chen observed that “Fetterman spoke intelligently without cognitive deficits” and noted that his “speech is normal.” That is a lying farce perpetrated by the Fetterman campaign and his handlers.

I watched the debate live and read nothing about the debate until I had posted my own comments. Reading about the debate, I saw no reference to the doctor’s note by Chen that the Fetterman campaign had just released. It seemed to me that it was worthy of note. The Fetterman campaign is lying about Fetterman’s capacity to do the job for which he seeks election. Where are the media fact-checkers to call out the fraud? I won’t say “when you need them,” but it would be nice to see them ply their trade on an even-handed basis.

We turn to the mavericks at the Washington Free Beacon. The Free Beacon’s Andrew Stiles delivers “FACT CHECK: ‘Normal’ John Fetterman Speaks ‘Intelligently Without Cognitive Deficits.’” Subhead: “Dr. Clifford Chen’s so-called medical assessment contradicted by disastrous debate performance.” Stiles judges Chen’s doctors note to be false: “Fetterman’s speech was neither normal nor intelligent. It was one of the most disastrous debate performances in American political history.” He delivers this verdict:

Chen’s letter failed to disclose that the so-called doctor has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democratic campaigns and committees since 2014, including $830 to Fetterman’s campaign since July 2022. (The candidate suffered a stroke in May.) Chen donated $3,000 to Hillary Clinton, a notorious liar. The letter might as well have been written by Dr. Jill Biden. That’s to be expected, because only a dedicated partisan would sign his name to a letter touting Fetterman’s “normal” speech and lack of “cognitive deficits” just days before a much-anticipated debate. A medical expert already told the Washington Post that Fetterman’s condition “won’t get worse,” so we can rule out the possibility that he was perfectly normal and intelligent during his visit with Dr. Chen.

Doing the job that the mainstream media won’t do, Stiles rates Chen’s letter Four Clintons.

