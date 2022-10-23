Trafalgar revisits Minnesota

Alpha News (on whose board I sit) commissioned Robert Cahaly’s Trafalgar Group to conduct a second poll of likely Minnesota voters. We knew that other Minnesota polls would be released around this time. We thought that it might be helpful to hear at the same time from the pollster with Trafalgar’s impressive record of accuracy.

When Blois Olson reported Trafalgar’s Minnesota results in his Morning Take newsletter this past Friday morning, he added this warning (italics in original): “NOTE: FiveThirtyEight calls Trafalgar Group ‘a partisan pollster for the Republican Party.’ MPR News says Alpha News ‘has ties to a prominent Republican donor.'” Blois omitted any comment about Trafalgar’s record of accuracy. I wonder if he has his guard up about demoralizing Democrats.

I should add that I believe the description of Trafalgar as a partisan pollster to be false. Full stop.

This time around Cahaly came to town to discuss Trafalgar’s Minnesota poll results. Alpha reported on the current poll results here. Alpha’s story includes 13 slides depicting the full results.

Alpha's Liz Collin sat down with Cahaly for a brief but excellent interview on Friday. Alpha reports on the interview here along with video and podcast of the interview. I have embedded the video below. I found the whole thing of interest. Cahaly takes up the question of accuracy at about 8:00 of the video.