Feeding our fraud: The video

Complementing this year’s Center of the American Experiment Golden Turkey Award to the Feeding our Future fraud, the center has released Bill Glahn’s 20-minute video summarizing the story so far (below). Bill is the indefatigable chronicler of the fraud’s highways and byways. He shot the video before the first wave of informations and indictments in the case were handed up on September 19, but I concur with Bill’s assessment that the video offers a good overview of the biggest Covid fraud uncovered to date in these United States. We’re number 1!

The massive Feeding Our Future fraud lies at the intersection of federal largesse, state government nonfeasance, immigration, race, and politics in Minnesota. My favorite byway in the scandal is the appearance of Ilhan Omar enforcer Guhaad Hashi. I wrote about Hashi several times on Power Line before his indictment in this case. With a little help from one of my Somali friends, for example, we posted Hashi’s mug shot here back in 2019. Without knowing who he was, New York Times reporter David Farenthold featured Hashi in his story on the fraud this past March.

I lifted the thumbnail photo of Hashi on the homepage from Facebook. Hashi’s s image instructs Somalis to keep quiet about Omar. That’s the spirit! That’s the spirit, I should say, that extends to the Minnesota media and that has made us number 1.