The artist formerly known as Kanye West is a deranged anti-Semite. My reference to his mental health issues cuts him some slack, but he spews the anti-Semitism straight. See, for example, Elliot Kaufman’s December Commentary essay “O Ye of Little Faith: The Anti-Semitism of Kanye West.”

I took note of West’s deranged anti-Semitism when Tucker Carlson presented him as a sage and vouched for his sanity. I wrote about Kanye and Tucker in “Anti-Semitism for Ye — but not for me.” I thought attention must be paid.

It wasn’t long before Dave Chappelle took up Kanye’s cause and demonstrated how it was to be done. I could feel the animus in Chappelle’s Saturday Night Live routine. Maybe you have to be Jewish. I wrote at some length about Chappelle’s routine in “Persecution and the art of Dave Chappelle, part 2.”

Chappelle isn’t crazy. He’s crazy like a fox. I thought attention must be paid.

I’m done with President Trump, but I wish he would have been paying attention. Last week he hosted Kanye, Kanye presidential campaign manager Milo Yiannopoulous, and “white nationalist” anti-Semite Nick Fuentes for dinner at Mar-a -Lago. I first read about their dinner here at Breitbart. Trump told Breitbart that he didn’t know Fuentes before Kanye showed up with him. It was a “guess who’s coming to dinner” situation. However, he knows Kanye.

Kanye is a cancer. He and his friends and supporters spread the cancer of anti-Semitism. It is long past time for those who hang out with him to get a clue.