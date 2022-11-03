What If Biden Is the Best They’ve Got?

Like most sensible people, I stopped watching Saturday Night Live a long time ago. So I missed last Saturday’s set piece, the Democratic Party’s presidential field for 2024 set as a horror movie trailer. Worth a watch, not just for the general story line, but for the cameo mentions of Kamala, Bernie, Mayor Pete, and . . . Hillary. I especially enjoyed “the twisted minds of ‘Morning Joe’.” It ends predictably (just 3 min long):

Taken together with the New York Times story referenced here before, this is another sign that the liberal establishment has turned on the official bat signal that it is permissible to turn on Biden.