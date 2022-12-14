Not liking it

I literally liked Elon Musk’s mockery of the trans madness along with his disrespect of public health wrecking ball Anthony Fauci in the tweet below. I therefore served it up as a “Thought of the day” via Twitter’s embed function on Monday.

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is one of the more than 1,000,000 Twitter users who “liked” Musk’s comment, Twitter style, by clicking the “like” function on the tweet. And then something happened — something happened to prompt Gobert to apologize for “liking” Musk’s tweet.

The Star Tribune covered Gobert’s apology in what may be the longest “sports” story published in the paper yesterday. Star Tribune Timberwolves reporter Chris Hine caught up with Gobert in the garishly headlined “Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert apologizes for liking transphobic tweet from Elon Musk mocking personal pronouns, Dr. Anthony Fauci” (“The center liked a tweet from the Twitter owner and CEO which contained transphobic language and targeted Fauci”).

After “liking” Musk’s tweet, Gobert quickly learned how to mouth the obligatory platitudes that support the trans madness. He’s sorry he “liked” it. Hine’s story elaborates in ludicrous fashion with help from an interview with Gobert. For some reason or other, the Star Tribune allows no comments on the story.

The Timberwolves bet their future on Gobert in a costly trade. He has proved an underperforming player on yet another underperforming Timberwolves team.

Glen Taylor remains the controlling owner of the Timberwolves this season. He has owned the Star Tribune since 2014. It is something of an understatement to observe that Taylor has a high tolerance for mediocrity. If apologies are being dished out, he owes fans and readers about as many as the “likes” for Musk’s tweet.