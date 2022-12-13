Sam Brinton: They are terminated

Just over two weeks ago Alpha News editor Anthony Gockowski broke the scrupulously detailed story of the alleged theft of a woman’s luggage at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport by one Sam Brinton (they, them, theirs). With his caper captured on airport surveillance video, the perpetrator was perhaps most notable as the first openly genderfluid individuals to serve in the leadership of a federal agency — in this case the deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the U.S. Department of Energy. He self-identifies as non-binary. His career in spent fuel is spent.

We followed their saga in a series of posts accessible here. Most recently, Brinton was discovered in a “second luggage heist” at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Along with Assistant HHS Secretary Rachel Levine, Brinton is a sign of the times. They — both of them — could serve as the insanely proud face of the Biden administration.

In Brinton’s case, their service is in the past tense. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters,” a spokesperson for the Department of Energy told the Daily Beast on Monday. Did he resign or was he fired? It’s a binary choice. The Daily Beast isn’t playing the story entirely straight either. The site reports it with the bracketed comment “[Extra Baggage]” under the headline.

The Daily Beast story is behind the site’s paywall. The New York Post covers it in accessible form here. The Post story ungraciously omits any mention of the Alpha News report that got this particular carousel turning.