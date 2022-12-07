The Grassley-Johnson experience

Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have made it a mission to expose the Biden family corruption at whose apex sits President Biden. Their various reports, speeches, and correspondence are all accessible here. Most recently, they summarized the fruits of their research in this letter letter dated October 26, 2022 (“[t]he letter summarizes key elements of the Biden family’s engagements with individuals linked to the Chinese communist party and Chinese intelligence services, and the financial transactions that followed”).

I think of Senator Johnson in the spirit of Jon Justice’s designation of him as “our adopted senator.” I am grateful that he narrowly prevailed in his bid for a third term against the challenge of left-wing lunatic Mandela Barnes, but it shouldn’t have been that close.

In August 2020 Senator Johnson was treated to an unsolicited FBI briefing that was mysteriously leaked to discredit their work on the Biden family business. They have unsuccessfully sought to ascertain the responsibility for this briefing.

Senator Johnson homed in on the issue with the evasive FBI Director Christopher Wray at a committee hearing last month (video clip below). The May 1, 2021 Washington Post story to which Senator Johnson refers is accessible online here. The bylines of reporters Ellen Nakashima, Shane Harris, and Tom Hamburger adorn the story. I recall the names of at least one or two of them from the Post’s Russia hoax brigade.

Wray is wrong as rain. His refusal to account to Senator Johnson is almost shocking. The FBI is the key to the suppression operation that I discuss in my “Notes on the Twitter Files.” I should have included this element of the saga.