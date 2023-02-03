A modest proposal

Following up on John’s post about ChatGPT, reader Mark Vorderbruggen has been inspired “to try an experiment.” He asked it to write a bill requiring public power utilities to purchase solar panels and wind generators that were manufactured using solar panels and wind generators. He would like to submit the resulting draft “to assorted congresspeople.” The draft requires some fine-tuning to effectuate its “purpose” — for one thing, the “requirement” is too narrowly framed — but it’s not a bad start:

“The Clean Energy Generation Act”

A BILL

To require the use of solar panels and wind generators in the manufacturing of solar panels and wind generators for public power utilities, in order to reduce reliance on non-renewable energy sources and promote the use of clean energy.

Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled:

SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE. This Act may be cited as the “Clean Energy Generation Act.”

SECTION 2. PURPOSE. The purpose of this Act is to reduce reliance on non-renewable energy sources and promote the use of clean energy in the manufacturing of solar panels and wind generators for public power utilities.

SECTION 3. REQUIREMENT FOR USE OF SOLAR PANELS AND WIND GENERATORS. Public power utilities shall use solar panels and wind generators in the manufacturing of solar panels and wind generators. The use of non-renewable energy sources in the manufacturing process shall be limited to no more than 10 percent of the total energy used.

SECTION 4. IMPLEMENTATION. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission shall be responsible for enforcing the requirements of this Act and ensuring compliance by public power utilities.

SECTION 5. PENALTIES. Public power utilities that fail to comply with the requirements of this Act shall be subject to a fine of not more than $100,000 per day.

SECTION 6. EFFECTIVE DATE. This Act shall take effect 180 days after the date of its enactment.