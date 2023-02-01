Search him, Danno

Yesterday CBS News reported that the FBI searched the Penn Biden Center offices in mid-November, according to “two sources familiar with the investigation,” after lawyers for President Biden had found about 10 documents marked classified there on Nov. 2. It is not clear why the White House has not disclosed the search. It is not clear when the search occurred. It is not clear whether additional classified documents were seized. Yet the commitment of the Biden White House to “transparency” in the matter abides.

Today Biden personal attorney Bob Bauer has released a statement disclosing that the “Department of Justice” (as Axios puts it — I think that means “FBI”) is conducting a “planned search” of President Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware as part of the ongoing probe into his handling of classified documents.

Bauer’s statement conveys the sense of normality: “Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate.”

Bauer added: “The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate.” Bauer assures us that “[w]e will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search.” Does “we” include “us”? It is not clear.

Who knows what tomorrow will bring?

Via Axios.