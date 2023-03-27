Let’s go crazy, trans edition

Minnesota Democrats now control the political branches of state government and they have lost no time advancing the agenda of their crazed base. It is difficult to keep up with the madness. Most recently, they have made the national news with a “trans refuge” bill that is making its way through the legislature. The bill passed the Minnesota House early Friday morning last week. (John addressed the executive order that has preceded adoption of the legislation in a post here.)

The text of the bill — HF 146 — is accessible online here. Star Tribune all but celebrated passage of the bill in Brianna Bierschbach’s characteristically partisan story. The local CBS affiliate’s story should give a reader familiar with the Constitution the idea that there might be an issue or two with the bill:

The legislation prohibits enforcing out-of-state subpoenas, arrest warrants and extradition requests for people from other states who sought treatment that is legal in Minnesota. It also bars complying with court orders elsewhere to remove children from their parents’ custody for getting gender-affirming care.

For a look at the actual language of the bill, we turn to Bill Glahn on Twitter.

The bill has been shepherded through the House by “trans woman” Rep. Leigh Finke. USA Today has named Finke one of its “Women of the Year.” The New York Post covered that development here.

Newly elected Republican Rep. Walter Hudson has distinguished himself by his vocal and uncowed opposition to the bill (video below). It’s early, I know, but I nominate him as Power Line Man of the Year.