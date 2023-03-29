Nebraska Fats or Minnesota Thins?

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is conducting a rampage of lies with the support of the Star Tribune. One or two of his lies have even been “fact-checked” by mainstream news outlets such as Reuters, but the Star Tribune continues the cheerleading on what seems like a daily basis. See, e.g., Brianna Biershcbach’s story “Gov. Tim Walz draws contrast between Minnesota and conservative GOP-led states.”

Walz is leading the way to make Minnesota a “trans refuge.” Biersschbach works that into her story as well as Walz’s self-portrait as a champion of freedom. Hold my Bierschbach!

The tweet below links to the relevant Reuters fact-check. The tweet descends to an ad hominem attack on Walz, calling him Nebraska Fats. Walz was born in Nebraska, so that much is true, and he is overweight as well. But I believe he self-identifies as thin. So do I. As we all have been instructed, that’s what counts. To adapt a phrase from John Howard Griffin, he’s thin like me!