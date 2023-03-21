Tony Bobulinski comments

With a single subpoena to Bank of America, House Oversight Committee James Comer has advanced the story of the Biden family business. Comer has posted a memo breaking down the apparent distribution of part of the suspect $3 million payment from a Chinese energy company among Biden family members and associates. I discussed the story and linked to Comer’s memo in “Hallie Biden in family business.”

White House scandal attack dog Ian Sams released an inane, insane, and unresponsive statement condemning Comer’s revelations that I quoted in my post. I also quoted the statement released by a spokesman for Hunter Biden’s legal team in a slightly different key: “Hunter Biden, a private citizen with every right to pursue his own business endeavors, joined several business partners in seeking a joint venture with a legitimate energy company in China. Hunter received his portion of good faith seed funds which he shared with his uncle, James Biden, and Hallie Biden … and nobody else.”

My eyes glazed over as I read it without thinking it through. In his New York Post column this past Sunday, Michael Goodwin quoted the statement and sought out Tony Bobulinski for comment:

“It’s absolutely laughable,” Bobulinski told me Friday. “That money wasn’t seed funds for future work. It was part of the payment for work the Bidens did for the Chinese in 2015 and 2016.” Indeed, Bobulinski previously said publicly — and told the FBI — that he witnessed Hunter screaming at the Chinese official involved in the joint venture that the Biden family was owed $20 million for work it did for those two years. The timing distinction is significant because Joe Biden was still vice president in 2015 and 2016. Also, Bobulinski says he met with Joe Biden in May of 2017, just months after Joe left the White House, and Biden knew all about the China deal.

Tom Lifson catches up with the story as of last week here and Fox News has more here (with a useful collection of quoted statements).