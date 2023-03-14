Treasury Department Hands Over Biden Family ‘Suspicious Activity Reports’ to Congress

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) announced on Tuesday that after two months of stonewalling, the Treasury Department has agreed to allow lawmakers to view approximately 150 suspicious activity reports related to “unusual foreign or high-dollar transactions” made by Hunter Biden, his uncle James Biden, and their associates.

Comer issued the following statement:

After two months of dragging their feet, the Treasury Department is finally providing us with access to the suspicious activity reports for the Biden family and their associates’ business transactions. It should never have taken us threatening to hold a hearing and conduct a transcribed interview with an official under the penalty of perjury for Treasury to finally accommodate part of our request. For over 20 years, Congress had access to these reports but the Biden Administration changed the rules out of the blue to restrict our ability to conduct oversight. According to bank documents we’ve already obtained, we know one company owned by a Biden associate received a $3 million dollar wire from a Chinese energy company two months after Joe Biden left the vice presidency. Soon after, hundreds of thousands of dollars in payouts went to members of the Biden family. We are going to continue to use bank documents and suspicious activity reports to follow the money trail to determine the extent of the Biden family’s business schemes, if Joe Biden is compromised by these deals, and if there is a national security threat. If Treasury tries to stonewall our investigation again, we will continue to use tools at our disposal to compel compliance.”

Comer wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in January and again the following month to request access to the reports, but she failed to respond. Last week, Comer called on the agency’s Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs, Jonathan Davidson, to appear before his committee to explain their lack of cooperation. Apparently, that did the trick and Treasury has agreed to provide committee members with “in camera access” to the documents.

CBS News first reported on the SARs last April. Predictably, the story was ignored by the legacy media.

How unusual are SARs?

Following the CBS report last April, Comer, who explained that he comes from a banking family, appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime, and said: “It’s very uncommon for anyone in America to get more than one suspicious activity report. 99.9 percent of Americans never get a suspicious activity report. But to get 150! I’m gonna go out on a limb, Jesse, and say that’s more than anyone in the history of the United States.”

It’s time for some transparency.