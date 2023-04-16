A lift too far, death penalty edition

I wrote about the Minnesota state court decision ruling that USA Powerlifting must permit the male trans athlete JayCee Cooper to compete as a woman in “A lift too far” and “A lift too far, Tucker Carlson edition.” Ramsey County District Judge Patrick Diamond is responsible for the ruling. There’s no crime in being wrong, but in this case it should damage your reputation.

At the time I wrote those two posts the Star Tribune had only published Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve’s op-ed column celebrating the decision. Reeve omitted any discussion of the possible participation of male trans athletes in the WNBA. She could have made a contribution if she had taken up that possibility.

As it is, Reeve mostly proved that the welcome mat is out in the Star Tribune’s Opinion Exchange (as they call it) to columns lacking either in evidence or argument. Under certain circumstances, a positive attitude will suffice. Perhaps that is as it should be. In this case it serves to let us know where Cheryl Reeve and the Lynx stand on the issue. (The Star Tribune ultimately got around to reporting the ruling on its news pages in a March 11 story.)

A local member of USA Powerlifting who is training for an August competition now draws our attention to this update from USA Powerlifting:

As many of you know, USA Powerlifting is involved in litigation in Minnesota involving the appropriate and fair inclusion of transgender athletes. The judge, Patrick Diamond, has ordered us to cease doing business in Minnesota despite the plaintiff NOT requesting this. The judge acted solely on his own, and consistent with his prior stance in advocating for the plaintiff’s position. We believe the judge has misinterpreted Minnesota law in this regard and exceeded his authority in terms of the conduct of our service to our members. We will appeal this highly unusual ruling. However, while these proceedings play out, we are ordered to suspend competitions in Minnesota and cease selling memberships to Minnesota residents. We are investigating relocating Midwest Regionals and further information will be forthcoming.

Cheryl Reeve could not be reached for comment.