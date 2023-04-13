FBI catching up

The New York Times has seven bylines on its story identifying Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira as “[t]he leader of a small online gaming chat group where a trove of classified U.S. intelligence documents leaked over the last few months.” That would be the group to which the leaker — Mr. OG — belonged, per the Washington Post this morning. At any rate, Teixeira dos not seem to conform to the Post’s description of Mr. OG. OG or not OG, that is the question.

The Times now reports that the FBI has arrested Teixeira. OG remains at large. The FBI is catching up with its friends at the Post and the Times, but I don’t think it’s quite there yet.

President Biden assures us that all is well. “There’s a full-blown investigation going on, as you know, with the intelligence community and the Justice Department, and they’re getting close,” Biden said in brief remarks in Ireland. “I’m concerned that it happened,” he added, “but there’s nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of that’s of great consequence.” If not inscrutable, his meaning “ain’t exactly clear.”

FINAL THOUGHT: If Teixeira is OG, as one might infer from his arrest, our system of security clearance must be due for a tweak or two. The system may be a joke, but I find it hard to believe that this guy had access to the sensitive intelligence documents that have been exposed.