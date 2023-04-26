Is Kamala Harris the ‘dumbest person’ ever to be elected Vice President in history?

She did it again.

Nearly every time Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the public, the occasion ends with a humiliating and viral sound bite. And this time was no exception.

In her first public appearance since President Biden’s re-election announcement, Harris delivered remarks at an abortion rights rally at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

Describing the significance of the moment, Harris told the crowd:

So I think it’s very important, as you have heard from so many incredible leaders for us at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future.

Word salad from Kamala: "I think it's very important…for us, at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present." pic.twitter.com/O2lXHByRdr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 26, 2023

It goes without saying that Harris was torched on social media over her latest word salad.

It’s pretty striking that she is simply incapable of speaking normally. Is she actually smoking weed before grabbing the mic? It would explain so much. https://t.co/33bBZjOajs — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 26, 2023

She speaks like James Joyce would have written if he’d had no talent and been even more drunk. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) April 26, 2023

What is remarkable is the frequency with which these occasions occur. Last month, at a White House event commemorating Women’s History Month, Harris said, “So, during Women’s History Month, we celebrate and we honor the women who made history throughout history, who saw what could be unburdened by what had been.”

KAMALA HARRIS: "During Women's History Month, we celebrate and we honor the women who made history throughout history — who saw what could be, unburdened by what had been…" pic.twitter.com/Kz2v55nqeV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2023

One of Harris’ one memorable gaffes came last year. She had traveled to Sunset, Louisiana, to tout the Biden administration’s plans to deliver high-speed broadband internet to rural communities. Within 30 seconds, the vice president repeated the phrase “the significance of the passage of time” four times.

Harris said, “We were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time, right. The significance of the passage of time, so when you think about it there is great significance to passage of time. There is such great significance to the passage of time when you think of a day in the life of our children.”

KAMALA HARRIS: "The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time…there is such great significance to the passage of time." pic.twitter.com/jUsnyNiSpB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2022

The best reaction to this particular soundbite came from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich who told Fox News‘ Sean Hannity at the time:

If you want a strong reason to pray for the health of the president of the United States, you were reminded again today that that reason is the vice president. She’s not only totally incoherent — you know, he may or may not have cognitive decline problems at his age, but at her age, she’s just dumb. Let’s be clear, Kamala Harris may be the dumbest person ever elected vice president in American history. …

But arguably her greatest hit of all time came during a January 2022 interview with NBC’s Craig Melvin. Melvin asked: “At what point does the administration say, ‘You know what, this strategy isn’t working. We’re going to change strategies.’ … Is it time?”

Harris replied: “It is time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down.”

How did this woman get to be vice president? Because Biden insisted on choosing a running mate on the basis of gender and skin color. He also likely realized it decreased his chances of impeachment.