In October 2020, just months prior to his death, Rush Limbaugh warned us that Democrats were done with elections. He said they no longer “believe they should have to persuade anybody to agree with them. … [T]here’s no question that they resent the electoral process.”

What was happening at the time Limbaugh made these remarks? Well, rather than aiming to win voters’ hearts and minds, then-candidate Joe Biden’s handlers were trying desperately to limit his public exposure lest Americans see they were about to elect a man who was in the early stages of dementia.

We know from the “Twitter Files” that the FBI had scuttled an investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop which they’d obtained the previous December. The FBI was working frantically behind the scenes with Big Tech executives to get ahead of the blockbuster story they knew the New York Post was about to drop.

Additionally, Democratic operatives throughout the country were busy trying to skirt election laws enacted by state legislatures to increase mail-in voting. Moreover, Pfizer and BioNTech were waiting to announce that their COVID-19 vaccine had shown success in Phase 3 studies and would be available to the public the following month.

Democrats no longer even try to win on the issues. Instead, they put their efforts into creating conditions which will maximize their chances of victory. The disgraceful indictment of former President Donald Trump, they expect, will guarantee he wins the GOP nomination. They are convinced that Biden will prevail in a 2024 rematch. The indictment has the added benefit of taking the focus off the House Republicans’ investigation of the Biden family’s alleged foreign influence peddling scheme and even lesser issues such as calls for the public release of the “manifesto” written by the transgender murderer who gunned down six people at The Covenant School in Nashville this week.

I wish Limbaugh were alive today to weigh in on the Biden administration’s massive power grab.

Excerpts from the transcript of Limbaugh’s October 1, 2020 radio show:

They resent the whole premise behind elections. … Therefore, they don’t believe in campaigns. They don’t believe in the free, open exchange of ideas. … They don’t believe in giving legitimacy to anybody who is not already on their side. So if this is who they are psychologically — if they have no interest in persuading people, if they have no interest in acquiring power as a result of massive public support — then who are they? … They don’t want it to derive from persuading people that their ideas are the best — and where is all of that codified? All of that thinking, all of that behavior is codified in elections. What are elections about? … [E]lections are the result of persuading millions of people to support you. They resent having to do that. They can’t persuade a majority of Americans to support Black Lives Matter. They can’t persuade a majority of Americans to support burning down American cities and private property. They can’t persuade a majority of Americans to go along with their ideas on guns and eliminating free speech. They can’t persuade anybody to agree with that! Those are things they’re gonna have to force on people, and they are more than willing and eager to force that stuff on you, but they need the power to do it. So they have to go through the motions. … But they resent the hell out of it. And in their world, it’s the one thing standing in their way: This need, this requirement to win elections. And I’m just telling you: As soon as they can figure out a way to eliminate elections, they will do it, ’cause they resent the hell out of it. …