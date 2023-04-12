The Biskupic omission

The calculated barrage of lies directed at Judge Brett Kavanaugh in his 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearing should never be forgotten. The Democrats did everything but physically assassinate Justice Kavanaugh as they assassinated his good name. Complicit in the assault were the Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee including Dianne Feinstein, Patrick J. Leahy., Richard J. Durbin, Sheldon Whitehouse — who could forget Sherlock Sheldon? — Minnesota’s own Amy Klobuchar, Christopher A. Coons, Richard Blumenthal, Mazie K. Hirono, Cory A. Booker, and one Kamala D. Harris. The put on a clown show from hell a la It and Hell House. All along the way they were fervently supported by the Democratic infrastructure including the prestige press, among which the New Yorker deserves special mention.

Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino documented the attempted character assassination in Justice On Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court. Mark Judge was an alleged witness to Judge Kavanaugh’s youthful depredations. He wrote the memoir The Devil’s Triangle: Mark Judge vs. the New American Stasi. Judge previewed the book in the Washington Examiner column “Me, Brett Kavanaugh, and the new American Stasi” (and has more here on the Hollywood angle).

CNN Supreme Court reporter/analyst Joan Biskupic has just published the book Nine Black Robes: Inside the Supreme Court’s Drive to the Right and Its Historic Consequences. Judge finds that he is not mentioned by name in Biskupic’s book, but rather refereed to as “another boy.” Judge picks the story back up:

It’s worth recalling just how far the Left was willing to go to prevent Trump from securing his nominations. To prevent Kavanaugh from taking a seat on the court, the Democratic National Committee went nuclear. Brett and I were accused of multiple felonies. We were offered no real due process. We were accused of drugging and gang-raping girls by Michael Avenatti, a media hero who is now in prison for extortion and stealing money from clients. Yet it was never clear why Avenatti made such baseless accusations or, rather, who had put him up to the task.

Judge argues that Biskupic left out his name for a reason:

If Biskupic named me, she would have to describe the contents of my book, The Devil’s Triangle. I reveal extortion attempts, media manipulation, witness tampering, and even a sexual honey trap, all to destroy me and Brett Kavanaugh. I talk about Leland Keyser, Ford’s friend who denied the alleged assault ever happened and went on to say that she was pressured to change her story. Biskupic doesn’t want to go there because it would collapse her case against Brett. It’s the same reason the Washington Post won’t review my book despite my being a native Washingtonian with deep family roots in the city, and despite the fact that I was at the center of one of the most explosive Washington scandals in decades.

I’m thinking there might be a good suspense novel or movie yet to be made out of the story. It could be titled like one of the Bourne books — The Biskupic Omission.