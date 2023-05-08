Behind the Left’s Addiction to Racism

As is well known, the problem with addiction is that it requires larger and larger doses to get results, until it becomes fatally destructive to the addict. This medical fact may well be a political fact for the left, as its obsession with all things race has lead it progressively over the last generation to find more and more of it, requiring ever more outlandish remedies, such as trillion-dollar reparations proposals.

There’s a simple electoral logic of this for the Democratic Party: without high black turnout and the heavy Democratic skew of the black vote, Democrats stand to lose more elections. With this backdrop, two news items of note:

Black turnout dropped sharply in 2022 midterms, Census survey finds Turnout in last year’s midterm elections fell from a century-high point of 50 percent in 2018 to 46.6 percent in 2022, and census data released Tuesday suggest the drop was concentrated among Black voters, younger voters and college graduates.

Black voter turnout dropped by nearly 10 percentage points, from 51.7 percent in 2018 to 42 percent in 2022, according to a Washington Post analysis of the Census Bureau’s turnout survey. White voter turnout slipped by only 1.5 points to 53.4 percent. The 11-point turnout gap between White and Black voters is the largest in any presidential or midterm election since at least 2000. If this keeps up, Democrats will have a problem. And if this next story turns out to be a trend, they’ll really have a problem: Biden bleeding support with Black voters as 2024 campaign heats up: poll President Biden is bleeding support with Black voters heading into the 2024 campaign season, according to a recent poll. While the president maintains Black voter support, it has sharply declined since taking office and comes with much less enthusiasm. According to the Associated Press, around 58 percent approve of his job handling. Just 41 percent of Black adults said they wanted Biden to run for a second term, while only 55 percent said they would likely support him in the general election.

Black support for Republicans has been trending up the last decade, though slowly. Expect Democrats to turn up the “racism!” message to 11 and beyond as election day draws near next year. Stay tuned.

