Directly from the Deep State to you

Rep. Jim Jordan’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government is set to release its report on the letter of the Deep State 51 today. The Federalist’s Sean Davis obtained a copy of the report and previews it here. The invaluable Miranda Devine devotes a New York Post column to the findings here. The Daily Mail has more here.

Among the report’s findings: The CIA fast-tracked approval of the letter and solicited at least one of the 51 signatures on it. James Clapper contributed the letter’s key formulation to the letter. We can see from the revision that former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell was making it up as he went along in his service to the Biden presidential campaign. He wanted the job of CIA Director that badly. I declare the Morell/Biden operation the dirtiest trick in American political history.

Let it be recalled that Morell used Natasha Bertrand and Politico to publish the letter. Bertrand’s story is posted here, the letter here. The letter was to be used precisely as it was used — to suppress the New York Post’s reporting on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. The Post’s reporting has somehow been overlooked by the muckety-mucks who hand out the big prizes for journalism.

There is more to come. What we have learned so far strongly suggests that the CIA should join the FBI on the ash heap of history.