Elite capture illustrated

Peter Schweizer researched the Chinese Communist Party’s investment in the Biden family corruption for his best-selling book Red-Handed. He reviewed his findings in remarks to a Gatestone Institute audience in New York that Gatestone posted online last month under the heading “Does this compromise President Biden?”

I called Peter yesterday to ask for his take on the 36-page bank records memo released by the House Oversight Committee yesterday. He returned my call as I was about to join a lunch meeting, so I wasn’t taking notes. He told me something close to “Biden is compromised.”

He advised readers to attend to the Chinese individuals named in the report (see Greg Pulles’s comments posted here). Peter explained that the CCP investment in the Biden family business is illustrative of the CCP technique of “elite capture.”

Miranda Devine picks up this thread in her New York Post column on Rep. James Comer’s press conference on the report yesterday: “[W]hat Comer has uncovered already raises serious concerns about the national security risk of a compromised president, especially when it comes to China.”

Devine recalls Biden’s 2020 debate performance:

[Comer’s] memo quotes Biden’s denial of Hunter’s enrichment during the final debate of the presidential campaign on October 22, 2020: “My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China. I have not had — The only guy who made money from China is this guy [Donald Trump]. He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China.” Nobody buys it. Comer has produced the evidence that exposes Biden’s lie. “The bank records refute President Biden’s statement,” says the memo. It then goes on to list the dozens of bank records and companies linked to Biden family members who profited from China for no discernible reason other than their relationship with their powerful patriarch.

As always, my only disagreement with Devine is her optimism (“Nobody buys it”). Hey, there is “no evidence” that the money ended up in Joe Biden’s pocket — “no evidence” other than the emails in Hunter Biden’s laptop and the testimony of Tony Bobulinski (which Devine herself covered in a 2022 column here and elsewhere). When it comes to the protection side of the Biden family racket, it helps to have the Deep State in your corner.