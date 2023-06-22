His name is Hunter Biden

The terms of Hunter Biden’s plea deal are set forth in a June 20 Department of Justice press release. Ruminating about the plea deal in my sleep overnight, I have a few more thoughts on the Hunter Biden plea deal or a restatement of my morning-after theses.

The deal reeks of shamelessness. Shamelessness is its leading quality. The meritless Merrick Garland could not be reached for comment. He was out of the office, 4,000 miles away from Washington when the deal was announced. He’s not saying anything. He knows nothing. Sort of like President Biden. Biden has reiterated that he’s proud of his son. Garland is proud of Biden. He will leave it at that.

And United States Attorney David Weiss — beyond the brief press release, he’s not saying anything either.

At NRO Andrew McCarthy briefly commented on the deal upon its announcement this past Tuesday:

Under Justice Department policy, even with a plea agreement, the government is supposed to seek a plea to the “most serious,” readily provable “offense that is consistent with the nature and full extent of the defendant’s conduct.” Hunter Biden committed tax offenses that could have been charged as evasion, which is punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment for each count. Furthermore, he made a false statement that enabled him to obtain a firearm; that’s a ten-year felony under legislation pushed through by then-senator Joe Biden to show how very serious Democrats are about gun crime.

And yet it took five years — five years! — to arrive at this deal. There is no explanation. That’s why no one is talking.

As for Biden’s tax evasion on millions of income, don’t try it at home if your last name isn’t Biden. As for Biden’s illegal procurement of the gun, the Washington Free Beacon adds a footnote today: “Months Before Hunter Biden Plea, DOJ Touted Crackdown on Gun-Related Crimes.” The Free Beacon reporters have dug up a recent Biden Department of Justice press release out of the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma early this year: “Federal Prosecutors Aggressively Pursuing Those Who Lie in Connection With Firearm Transactions.”

I say no one is talking, but that isn’t quite right. Defense attorney Christopher Clark is talking. He cites the five years of the investigation as evidence of its rigor and thoroughness.

The Department of Justice press release states: “The investigation is ongoing.” They want us to believe that they’re not done yet — that there is more to be done.

However, Clark says: “With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.” That’s one of the reasons why no one other than Clark is available for comment. He’s got bragging rights.

Hunter Biden has been on a long-term crime spree promoting the Biden family business. The closing of his case can be celebrated by Biden supporters everywhere. In the New York Post today Jonathan Turley explores “All the crimes that Hunter’s ridiculous plea deal missed.” He’s talking about the Biden family business.

According to the New York Times, Biden didn’t even file tax returns for the years 2017 and 2018. A rich friend paid off his tax liability in 2021. His name is Kevin Morris. The Times puts it this way in an explanatory parenthetical without mention of Morris: “Mr. Biden paid the overdue tax bill in 2021.” It took two Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters to nail that down — their names are Michael Schmidt and Adam Entous.

I have an idea for Hunter Biden as he continues his recovery. He has a tremendous commercial opportunity before him. He should draw on his artistic skills to design a “Hunter Biden get out of jail free” card for defendants guilty of the serious underlying offenses on which he has skated and the others which he has simply escaped. The potential market among the guilty is large. The product would appeal to the larger not-guilty crowd that complies with the law and is disgusted by his deal.

With the exception of the New York Times crowd, I think everyone understands what happened here. His name is Hunter Biden. No further explanation is necessary. That is the upside of the downside of this Third-World spectacle.