Moms For Hate?

The Southern Poverty Law Center is a far-left hate group with zero credibility. The people who run it are grifters: for a “poverty” organization it has a remarkable amount of money stashed in offshore accounts. SPLC literally doesn’t know what to do with all of the money that rich people and corporations shower on it. I am hoping defamation lawsuits can take up the slack.

SPLC’s childishly simple dodge is to uncover actual “hate” groups–but only on the right, no Antifa–that no one has heard of, and cover a map of the U.S. with them, as though they were everywhere. The SPLC’s real value to the Left is that it goes on to slander legitimate conservative organizations as additional “hate” groups. These are the ones that the Left actually cares about because they are effective. It is an honor to be identified by SPLC in this way.

SPLC has just produced its 2022 “Hate Map.” What’s new? This year, the Left has put Moms For Liberty in the crosshairs. News accounts breathlessly recount the addition of Moms For Liberty to the “hate” map, as though the SPLC had any credibility.

If you look at the SPLC’s hate map of Minnesota, you see five “hate and anti-government groups”–the same thing, apparently–although the web page’s text says there are 19. Whatever. I have never heard of four of the five groups on the map; I suppose they have one or two members if they actually exist. The fifth is Moms For Liberty in Wright County, Minnesota.

So how did the Wright County Moms qualify as a “hate group?” It is hard to say. A search of “moms for liberty wright county” on the SPLC site yields no results. If you google Wright County Moms For Liberty, you get this. The group doesn’t seem especially threatening. It advocates for parental rights in education, a cause that a majority of Americans support:

M4L Wright County, MN is dedicated to the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government. Please invite parents, grandparents, and community members that value parental rights.

We are stronger together! Meetings are at the American Legion in Buffalo on HWY 55 – 304 10th Ave S – on the 2nd Wednesday of every month.

The Moms’ site includes an Articles page that includes links to pieces by City Journal, Victor Davis Hanson, Center of the American Experiment, and the New York Post. Just the standard “hate” outlets. Otherwise, the site doesn’t seem to have been active for the last year or so.

So what is going on? Why is Moms For Liberty in Wright County, Minnesota suddenly a hate group? Maybe the organization has done something awful in the last year that I am not aware of, and that SPLC does not bother to explain. But I doubt it. I think the answer lies in the fact that SPLC is a loyal servant of the Democratic Party. (The Democrats’ KKK days were forgiven long ago.) And the Democrats are focused on this story from last summer: “DeSantis speaks at summit for Moms for Liberty, a conservative group working to elect their own candidates to school boards and minimize the influence of teachers unions.” Moms For Liberty started out in Florida.

Ron DeSantis is the principal obstacle to the Democrats controlling the executive branch for the next four years. Thus, watch for the Democrats’ news outlets like the New York Times, the Washington Post, MSNBC etc. to trumpet: DeSantis gave speech to hate group!

I am pretty sure that is what is going on here.