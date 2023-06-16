The Daily Chart: The Pitch Clock Effect

I’ve written before about my Burkean skepticism of a pitch clock for major league baseball, but it does appear to be having a substantial effect on the speed of the game this season:
But the clock may also be having a negative effect on the performances of some elite MLB pitchers:
I haven’t seen a data table yet on offense, but it seems balls hit in play and runs scored are up over last year, too. Not sure yet about batting averages.
