Cocaine, runnin’ all ’round WH brain

MSNBC has an update on the location of the cocaine baggie found in the White House over this past weekend. “Multiple officials” are now claiming the cocaine was found near the West Executive entrance “in a much more secure place…near the Situation Room” and next to “where, for example, the vice president’s vehicle is parked.”

That is apparently supposed to be a clue and it would explain a lot. However it sounds like MSNBC itself is serving up the clue rather than a White House or law enforcement source. I suspect a head fake.

The list of possible perpetrators has narrowed, but my guess is that the case will prove to be beyond the capacity of the Secret Service to solve. Indeed, “they are preparing us for a result that there will be no conclusive evidence found.” The MSNBC White House reporter makes it sound damn near impossible.