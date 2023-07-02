Don’t forgive this!

FOX 9 is the Twin Cities Fox affiliate. Via Twitter, I see that it has gone deep on the Supreme Court case holding that President Biden lacked the authority to forgive some $430 billion in student debt with the wave of a pen. FOX 9’s Corin Hoggard covers the “story” “Burden of student debt heavier for minorities after Supreme Court ruling.” Hoggard overlooks the constitutional issue addressed by the Court in Biden v. Nebraska. Instead, he seeks to create a racial issue where there is none.

What a shame that the one student featured isn’t satisfied with a subsidized student loan or with his investment in his own education, though even that is unclear in this ludicrous story. The intellectually haggard Mr. Hoggard does not appear to understand how the quote from rising sophomore Marty Micheli bears on his own story: “I don’t want to be caught as like the only dummy who paid for their loans when everyone else is are getting covered by the government.”

What a shame that we don’t live in a monarchy. What a shame that the president cannot rule with a pen, at least in this case. What a shame that his powers are constrained by a Constitution. What a perfect way to get the ball rolling on this long July 4 weekend.