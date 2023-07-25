If Devon Archer says what he’s expected to say, it’s lights out for Biden

As House Republicans close in on the truth about the Biden family’s overseas influence peddling business, Democrats are growing more and more desperate. As well they should.

At last week’s House Oversight Committee meeting, ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who is rapidly becoming the “Adam Schiff” of the GOP’s investigation into the Bidens, tried mightily to separate President Joe Biden from his son. He told colleagues, “Like other addicts, Hunter Biden made foolish and criminal choices, including failing to pay his taxes and owning a firearm in violation of federal law, and he’s now being held criminally accountable for it.”

Raskin called the hearing “the theater of the absurd” and an “exercise in futility and embarrassment.” He can say whatever he’d like, but the reality is that mounting evidence points to not only Joe Biden’s knowledge of his son’s foreign business affairs, but his active participation.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, for her part, moved the goalposts. For four years, Biden and his minions have categorically denied he had any knowledge of his son’s business affairs. Asked if the president still maintains that position on Monday, she replied, “I’ve been asked this question a million times, the answer is not going to change, the answer remains the same: the president was never in business with his son.”

But Jean-Pierre wasn’t asked if Biden was in business with his son. She was asked if the president will continue to deny any knowledge of Hunter’s overseas business activity. And she knows that. Apparently, the administration’s spinners thought this was a smart way to dodge the question. They were wrong.

Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner and friend Devon Archer is scheduled to testify before the HOC next Monday. Archer was convicted in 2018 of securities fraud for “swindling the Oglala Sioux Indian tribe out of more than $60 million” and is scheduled to begin a one-year sentence next month.

If he tells lawmakers what many expect him to say, Joe Biden’s plausible deniability is history. Sources told the New York Post they expect Archer will testify that “Hunter Biden would dial in his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, on speakerphone into meetings with his overseas business partners.”

The Post described a Dec. 4, 2015 meeting at the bar of the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach between Hunter Biden, Archer, senior Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi, and Burisma founder and then-CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.

According to the Post, “Pozharskyi asked Hunter: ‘Can you ring your dad?’ At the time it was early afternoon Friday in Washington, DC. Hunter then called his father, put him on speaker, placed the phone on the table, and introduced the Ukrainians to Joe Biden by name as ‘Nikolai [Mykola Zlochevsky] and Vadym.’” He told his father they “need our support.”

The source said that Biden “spoke only in vague pleasantries during the short call, and in other such interactions with Hunter’s overseas business partners.”

It would be a real coup for the House Republicans if Archer confirms these allegations. Although there are many die-hard Democrats who will stick with Biden no matter what evidence is presented to them, revelations of this magnitude would register with independents. It could be a gamechanger.

Biden’s friends at the DOJ are likely waiting for this shoe to drop. When/if it does, the third indictment of former President Donald Trump – and perhaps even a fourth – will surely follow.